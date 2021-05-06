Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $71.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.22 million and the lowest is $70.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $72.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $290.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.15 million to $292.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.77 million, with estimates ranging from $299.89 million to $326.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,302,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

