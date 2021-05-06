Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.