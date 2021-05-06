Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $215.92. The stock had a trading volume of 606,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

