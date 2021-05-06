Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.69 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 534.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.66.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,365. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.