Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

