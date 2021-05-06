Zacks: Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of RAD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 1,287,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,877. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $975.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

