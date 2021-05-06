Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,476. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

