Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 231,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

