Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $66.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.28 million to $67.01 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $330.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,555. The company has a market cap of $622.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

