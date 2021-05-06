Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $8.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $8.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $35.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $37.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.36 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,403. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

