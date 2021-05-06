Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report sales of $295.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.96. 3,431,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

