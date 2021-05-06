Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 279,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

