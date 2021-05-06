Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Duluth reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 98,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Duluth has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $494.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

