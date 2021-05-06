Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $70.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.85 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.87 million, with estimates ranging from $336.24 million to $359.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.97.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

