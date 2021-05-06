Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Inogen reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 149,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -731.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

