Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

MSA stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.69. 87,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

