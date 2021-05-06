Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,856 shares of company stock worth $2,231,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.