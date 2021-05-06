Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WETF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 35,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

