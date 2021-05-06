Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Hold

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
NYSE:STAG opened at $34.94 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
