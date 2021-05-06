Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Hold

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.94 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

