Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Hold

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

