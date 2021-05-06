Zacks Investment Research Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $152.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

