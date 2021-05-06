Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $4.631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

