Zacks Investment Research Lowers INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) to Hold

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 71,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,556. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

