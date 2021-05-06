Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.04.

Ocugen stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 1,133,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,741,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

