Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to maintenance outages. The Olefins unit also faces headwinds from new capacity additions.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

