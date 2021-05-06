Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to “Strong-Buy”

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $770.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.