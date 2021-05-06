Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to “Buy”

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BNPQY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 189,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

