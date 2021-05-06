Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to “Hold”

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

CLBS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

