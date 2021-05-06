Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.