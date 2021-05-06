Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $333,026.36. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

