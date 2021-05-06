Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

