Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “Buy”

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

IAA opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. IAA has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IAA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after buying an additional 128,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IAA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

