Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) to “Buy”

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.44.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

