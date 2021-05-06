Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Buy

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSB. Truist lifted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of South State stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,101. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

