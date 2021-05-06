Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $480.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It expects earnings per share to be $19.00-$20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% to 26.5%. Grainger will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. The company is outpacing the U.S maintenance, repair and operating market aided by its growth initiatives. Increased e-commerce sales and higher demand for certain products amid the pandemic will continue to drive the top line. However, some of these products carry lower margins, which is a concern. Additionally, higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt margins. Nevertheless, Grainger’s cost-control measures will help negate the impact.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWW. Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.94. 4,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.45. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $460.97. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

