Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $791,237.99

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $791,237.99 and $120,696.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.25 or 0.01171866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.39 or 0.00794639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,447.61 or 1.00036577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

