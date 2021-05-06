Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $498,800.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.