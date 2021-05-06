Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZNTL stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

