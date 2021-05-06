ZEON Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. ZEON has a total market cap of $96.71 million and $2.58 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 310.5% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.91 or 0.09214974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

