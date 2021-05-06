Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0006

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $727,389.67 and $7,106.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

