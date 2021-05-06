Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

