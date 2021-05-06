Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.16.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $212.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.
