Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.16.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

