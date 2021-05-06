Zloadr (ZDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,766.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $221,620.35 and approximately $7,766.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

