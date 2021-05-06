Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.74. 63,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,632. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.