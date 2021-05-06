Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 880,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

