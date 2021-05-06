Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

