Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
