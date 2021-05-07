$0.15 EPS Expected for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.