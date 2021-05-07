-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

Several research firms recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUSN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,211. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

