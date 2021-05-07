$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.20. 13,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,248. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

