$0.40 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $53.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

